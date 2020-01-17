Short Interest in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Increases By 9.2%

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,774,000 after purchasing an additional 348,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Electric Power by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 31.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,536,000 after purchasing an additional 926,783 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,955,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,098,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.42.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index