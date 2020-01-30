Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declines By 9.9%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.68. 70,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,137. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

