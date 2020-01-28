Short Interest in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Declines By 39.6%

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 563.98% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

