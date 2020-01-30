Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Declines By 8.8%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 375,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,419,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 85.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $114.02.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. ValuEngine cut America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

