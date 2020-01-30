Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Drops By 20.1%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 770,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $166.04. 710,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $117.09 and a one year high of $173.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

