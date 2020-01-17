Short Interest in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Drops By 6.6%

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 3,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,273. Andersons has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $822.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 189.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely purchased 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $50,117.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $319,576.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,649 shares of company stock worth $543,299. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Andersons by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth $177,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 24.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

