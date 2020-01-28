Short Interest in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Declines By 29.8%

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ANH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,931. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 47.74, a quick ratio of 47.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $353.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.51. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of ($14.23) million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Robert Craig Davis purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,763 shares of company stock worth $72,329. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,635,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,088,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 126,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 121,892 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 62,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

