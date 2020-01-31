Short Interest in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Drops By 8.1%

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,940,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 33,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?