Short Interest in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Grows By 35.0%

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

APO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. 55,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

