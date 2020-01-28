Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Rises By 119.9%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the December 31st total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 942,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

AGTC opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

