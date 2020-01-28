Short Interest in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Decreases By 48.9%

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,800 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

WAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the third quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAAS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. 8,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,572. The firm has a market cap of $853.48 million, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

