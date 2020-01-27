Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Rises By 52.2%

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Mark W. Mealy bought 50,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Also, insider Jackson James 250,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARC opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

