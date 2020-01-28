Short Interest in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Drops By 23.7%

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $668.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

