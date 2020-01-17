Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Decreases By 6.6%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARR opened at $19.14 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 173.23%. The firm had revenue of ($50.63) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARR. ValuEngine upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

