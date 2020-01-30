Short Interest in Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Rises By 11.4%

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Schlederer John bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 131,214 shares of company stock valued at $83,416 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKG. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Asanko Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 93,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 588,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Asanko Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,685,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 883,413 shares in the last quarter.

AKG opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Asanko Gold has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

