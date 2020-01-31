Short Interest in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Increases By 13.2%

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ATN International by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ATN International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ATN International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. ATN International has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $922.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2,882.00 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes