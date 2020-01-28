Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Drops By 49.4%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AudioCodes by 406.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AudioCodes by 456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

