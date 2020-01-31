Short Interest in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Increases By 11.9%

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 34.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

AXNX opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $319,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,555,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,000 shares of company stock worth $27,066,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

