Short Interest in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Increases By 8.9%

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,100 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 540,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AXTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Dougherty & Co lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. State Street Corp raised its position in AXT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 11,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,680. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. AXT has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

