Short Interest in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Drops By 17.9%

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 457,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $670.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $252,686.25. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $990,844.26. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

