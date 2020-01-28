Short Interest in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Expands By 36.4%

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.88% of Bel Fuse worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BELFA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $197.79 million, a PE ratio of 146.55 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $23.24.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS