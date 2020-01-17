Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Drops By 7.1%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

