Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Drops By 38.6%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.24.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 186.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKYI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group cut shares of BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

