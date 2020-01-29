Short Interest in Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Expands By 38.7%

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BGI stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 149.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Birks Group worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Read More: Economic Reports