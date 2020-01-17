Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Drops By 6.9%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $535.00 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $401.80 and a 12-month high of $536.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $502.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

