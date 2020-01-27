Short Interest in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Increases By 56.8%

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,400 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Blue Bird by 18,057.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Blue Bird by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLBD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of BLBD opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $530.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The firm had revenue of $343.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

