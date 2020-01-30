Short Interest in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rises By 27.1%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $250,461.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,775 shares of company stock worth $2,527,818. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 95.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

BDN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

