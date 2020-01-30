Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Expands By 19.6%

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 164,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $382.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

