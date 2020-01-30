Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Decreases By 13.3%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,200 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 574,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.55. 113,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

