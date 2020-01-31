Short Interest in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Increases By 5.9%

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $202,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BY opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $771.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

