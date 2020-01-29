Short Interest in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Increases By 33.5%

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,551. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Insiders acquired 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $748,670 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

