Short Interest in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Declines By 11.1%

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE CALX opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $456.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?