Short Interest in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Increases By 18.0%

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 122,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

CMBM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?