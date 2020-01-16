Short Interest in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Drops By 6.5%

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Camping World has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.31.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

