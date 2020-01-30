Short Interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Decreases By 14.7%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 894,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,637. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the solar energy provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

