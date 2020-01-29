Short Interest in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Declines By 22.2%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period.

CPST traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

