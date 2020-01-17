Short Interest in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Declines By 5.2%

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $37.73 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,301,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,705,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $75,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,172,903 shares of company stock valued at $43,890,600. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CarGurus by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

