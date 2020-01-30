Short Interest in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Decreases By 25.4%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $56.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRS. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

