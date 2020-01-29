Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Grows By 32.9%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,157,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 339.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 964,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

