Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Drops By 14.8%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 257.5% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

