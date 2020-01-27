Short Interest in China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Grows By 60.6%

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the December 31st total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China Ceramics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. China Ceramics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

China Ceramics Company Profile

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

