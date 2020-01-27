Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Grows By 75.8%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 243.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CJJD opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.72. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

