Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Decreases By 9.9%

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Harrison David acquired 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLW. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.99. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $445.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

