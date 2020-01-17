Short Interest in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Increases By 7.8%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 145,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 993.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 437,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 40.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 57.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 75,437 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe during the third quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Collectors Universe by 102.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 57,851 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 10,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. Collectors Universe has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $224.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLCT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)