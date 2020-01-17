Short Interest in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Decreases By 6.2%

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,736. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,416,000 after buying an additional 109,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,870,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,766,000 after buying an additional 49,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

