Short Interest in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Rises By 79.8%

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the December 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCS shares. ValuEngine cut Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Communications Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

JCS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.97. 911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

In other Communications Systems news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $34,416.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $59,174 in the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 134,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?