Short Interest in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expands By 29.2%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. Also, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,534 shares of company stock worth $511,577. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTBI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,201. The stock has a market cap of $801.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

