Short Interest in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rises By 7.1%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE SID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 333,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,543. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 134,766 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,997 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SID shares. BTIG Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

