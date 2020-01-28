Short Interest in Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Expands By 85.7%

Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Continental Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Continental Materials stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Continental Materials has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter.

About Continental Materials

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?