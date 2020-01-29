Short Interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Rises By 28.0%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 64,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CooTek (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. CooTek has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of -528.00 and a beta of 1.37.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 37.28% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

